SLIPPERY ROCK – One person was seriously hurt during an armed robbery in Slippery Rock Township, and police are on the lookout for one of the suspects.
Grove City Medical Center staff contacted state police to report that they were treating a 24-year-old Pittsburgh man with severe head trauma.
Police report the victim told them he had been at a friend’s apartment in the 100 block of Harmony Road around 11:50 a.m. Thursday when Xavier A. Brown, 21, of Slippery Rock, pulled a gun on him.
The victim began to wrestle with Brown and two other men at the apartment – Duy Q. Nguyen, 22, and Troy Moon, 21, both of Slippery Rock, police said.
During the altercation, the victim was hit in the back of the head with the pistol, which discharged a round into the ceiling, police said.
Everyone left the apartment, and the victim went to the hospital.
Police said the three suspects were trying to steal money from the victim.
Brown and Nguyen were taken into custody, and a warrant has been issued for Moon’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-284-8100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.