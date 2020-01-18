House votes to stop Polk closure

Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this morning will give way to rain and snow mixed for this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.