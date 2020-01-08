Hospital merger to fund foundation

Plans are in the works to revive the Grove City Health Care Foundation.
The organization already exists, but it hasn’t been active in recent years, said Timothy R. Bonner, who will chair the foundation board.
The foundation’s revival comes on the heels of Grove City Medical Center’s merger with Allegheny Health Network, a Highmark Health company serving western Pennsylvania.
The affiliation agreement between the two entities was signed in August. It includes the foundation, which will be funded by both Allegheny and Grove City with an initial endowment of up to $30 million.
“There’s a wide range of potential projects,” said Bonner, who previously served as chair of the medical center’s board of directors.
The foundation’s goal is to support programs, services and initiatives that focus on the health and wellness of residents who live within a 10-mile radius of the Pine Township hospital.
Examples could include recreational projects, assisting those who cannot receive medical services because of limited funds, creating additional healthcare facilities, or helping some families pay for school lunches.
Besides Bonner, the foundation’s board will includes former medical center board members: Ernie May, Richard Stevenson, Bradley Smith, Lee Anderson, Roger Towle, Dr. Heather Mourtacos and Dr. Dawn Stein.
Events and fundraisers have yet to be set for the foundation, which will accept donations, Bonner said.
Allegheny Health Network officials have said that they will invest an additional $40 million over the next 10 years to further enhance Grove City Medical Center’s clinical programs, technological capabilities and physical infrastructure.
A similar charitable organization, the Buhl Regional Health Foundation, was established in the Shenango Valley in 2016 to manage the proceeds from the sale of Sharon Regional Medical Center to a for-profit hospital company.
