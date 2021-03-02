GROVE CITY – Home Transformations Staging and Redesign is opened in Grove City.
Owned by Amy K. Nelson, the business serves Grove City, Slippery Rock, Mercer, Hermitage, Neshannock and surrounding areas.
The professional home staging and redesign business can assist with both selling or dwelling, offering a wide range of affordable staging services for occupied and vacant homes.
The goal is to help residents and their Realtors get the house sold for the most money possible and in the least amount of time by setting up the house to appeal to buyers.
There are services for all budgets, from two-hour staging consultations to hands-on staging packages.
Clients can use their own items and/or accessories provided by Home Transformations Staging and Redesign.
For every 1 percent of the house value invested in staging, there’s roughly a 6 to 10 percent return on investment.
Clients can also have areas in their current homes redesigned to reflect their family.
Appointments are available from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-302-HOME, visit facebook.com/hometransformationsstaging or check out hometransformationsstaging on Instagram.
