Historical society delays its reopening

GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum is postponing its opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum, at 111 College Ave., Grove City, was set to open for the season this week. It closes annually during the winter months.
A notice sent out by volunteers says they regret the delay, and that the building will remain closed until it’s safe for visitors and volunteers.
“We will be ready to go and eager to see everyone when the time is safe for all,” said Kathy Jack, president.
They also hope to reschedule the annual spring speakers’ series, which was going to start on April 27.
For more information about the Grove City Area Historical Society, visit the organization’s Facebook page or website: grovecityhistoricalsociety.org
