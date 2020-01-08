EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of an occasional series from Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum showcasing its organizations collections and activities.
GROVE CITY – The curator of our medical room at the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, Dr. Betty Jo White, consistently and methodically updates this wonder of the historical society.
We are so privileged to have her diligence to this task, and she welcomes all of you to take the tour of this treasure of Grove City’s history.
When you visit this room, whether you were born in the 1950s at Bashline Rossman Hospital or at Grove City Hospital or at City Hospital before the previous two, you will see for yourself the march to modern medicine.
The wheelchair – the ’50s version sitting front and center – will make the visitor so glad his loved one has a modern, comfortable chair.
Additionally, you will see a medical bag/contents used for home calls in the 1920s, blood pressure/mercury apparatus, and interesting medicine bottles collected from drug stores of our past, like DeFrance, Shira’s, Thrush’s, and Harve’s, whose tenures span 100-plus years.
Looking a little further you can find Dr. O.O. Bashline’s amputation ointment and a whole case full of surgical instruments of a bygone era, items that look frightening to the faint of heart but saved many lives in their time.
We are further blessed in this room with five paintings from the collection of renowned historian/artist, B. Charles Elliott, Jr.; they are a treasure trove. Specifically, the one of City Hospital is an original from the collection.
Plan to spend some time examining this room and appreciate the march through time that has occurred in the field of medicine.
The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City, is closed for the winter and will reopen April 21. Normal hours are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through mid-December. For more information, call 724-458-1798, visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org or check out its Facebook page.
