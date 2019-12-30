It’s almost time to celebrate 2020, which means several local groups are hosting parties and fundraisers.
Kicking things off for the holiday is the third annual Family Noon Year’s Eve Disco Dance Party at Grove City Community Library, 125 W. Main St., Grove City.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 31; all ages are welcome.
“We have lots and lots of party hats,” said Heather Baker, the library’s director of children’s programming.
Party guests are asked to bring a snack to share, and a donation for the kittens of Grove City Area Pet Rescue.
The fun includes dancing, music, disco lights, crafts and a photo booth. Call the library at 724-458-7320 to register.
Baker is looking forward to having a good time, and she hopes too see a good-sized crowd.
“Every year we get more,” she said.
•
Starting at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 is Harmony’s Silvester New Year’s Eve celebration in the area of Main and Mercer streets.
Welcome the new year at 6 p.m. – Germany’s midnight – in recognition of the community’s heritage.
There will be museum tours, dinner, Christmas three-throwing contest, food, ball drop, music, fireworks and more.
Borough-sponsored foot races start at 3:30 and 4:15 p.m.
For more information, call 724-452-6780 or visit www.harmonymuseum.org
•
On New Year’s Day, the Stoneboro Celebration Committee is hosting its fifth-annual Polar Plunge at 11 a.m. at the lake on Stoneboro Beach.
Proceeds benefit Stonenboro’s summer celebration, which is set for June 26 to 28.
Participants must get sponsors; forms are available at Dye’s Ashland station, Stoneboro post office, the borough building, or by contacting William Everall at 724-376-2206 or weverall@gmail.com
T-shirts are available for $15 while supplies last. If you’re “too chicken” to take the plunge but still want to raise money, register as a “chicken” and cheer on the Polar Plunge group.
After the event, a party will be held at the Stoneboro Fire Hall with pork and sauerkraut for a donation; bring a dish to share.
Plunge participants get free admission for the cornhole tournament. There will also be football games on television and a 50/50 raffle.
•
Also on Jan. 1, two state parks are hosting First Day Hikes, both at 1 p.m. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks.
The hike at Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, will cover just under two miles on the prairie side trails. Meet at the prairie trails parking lot.
The hike is considered “easy” for those able to cover the distance and some sloping areas under winter conditions.
For more information, call Jennings at 724-794-6011.
The hike at Moraine State Park, Portersville, will follow the North Country National Scenic Trail with the Butler Outdoor Club.
Meet at the McDanel’s Launch Area, 118 N. Shore Drive. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. For more information, call 724-368-8811.
On the first day of 2019, Pennsylvania hosted 46 hikes at 31 park locations and welcomed over 2,949 participants (and 134 dogs) who hiked over 7,755 miles, according to Moraine officials.
