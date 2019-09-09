The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a public hearing to collect more comments on a landfill proposed for Pine and Liberty townships.
The hearing is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the auditorium of Grove City High School, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City.
Attendees will have a chance to voice their opinions in favor of or against Tri-County Industries Inc.’s plans, said Tom Decker, DEP’s community relations coordinator for the northwest region of the state.
“I’m anticipating a bunch of folks,” he said.
The members of the public will be testifying, and a court reporter will be taking notes. Each person who wishes to speak will be given 5 minutes.
“This is a formal public hearing,” Decker said.
If there is time left over after everyone has spoken once, attendees will have another chance to talk.
Meeting attendees can sign up at the hearing if they want to testify, and they must provide their name and address. They can also sign up in advance; more details will be released closer to the hearing date.
DEP representatives will give a brief summary of the permit application, which calls for the company to reopen its landfill at its property off state Route 208.
The application was filed by Vogel Holding Inc., which owns the Tri-County property.
The application also says that Tri-County wants to increase the maximum daily volume of waste that may be received at its transfer station from 800 to 1,200 tons.
The hearing will be transcribed, and anyone who testifies will receive a copy. That document is also public record, Decker said.
DEP will then review the hearing testimony as part of its review process of the permit application.
“It helps us in making our decision,” Decker said.
Decker expects that DEP will be close to approving or denying the permit application soon after the hearing.
Tri-County is not required to have anyone testify at the hearing, but one of its representatives may be in attendance.
Anyone who plans to speak should come prepared with some notes, Decker said, adding the the DEP is relying on the local residents to explain why or why not the landfill should reopen.
“And come with an open mind and try to leave your emotions at the door,” he said.
He also reminds folks that a public hearing is time to give input and voice concerns; questions will not be answered.
Residents will also be able to submit written comments if they can’t attend the hearing. He’ll have that contact information available soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.