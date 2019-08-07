Harrisville-area news from Aug. 7, 2019

This past Saturday you might have seen over 60 motorcycles venturing through Harrisville on their way down 58 East. This brigade was headed to Creek Bottom Road in Harrisville to join the Homes for the Troops key presentation ceremony for Justin Hendrickson and his wife Jennie.
The newly constructed home has enabled a brand new chapter for their lives. This home will allow Justin and his wife accessibility. While some may think bigger doorways or lowered cabinets may never make a difference, this is exactly what the family needed to feel at home. The open floor plan and accessibility throughout the house will allow Justin safety and ease to maneuver around his new home.
There is a background story to the Hendricksons that is now behind them but will never be forgotten. On May 6, 2005, while deployed to Iraq with Marines, Navy PO3 Hendrickson and his unit were conducting a mission to an outpost in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, when the imaginable happened: his vehicle drove over an explosive device.
Hendrickson sustained shrapnel to all of his extremities in the blast, thus resulting in the amputation of his right leg. His life and dreams were instantly changed. He had joined the Navy shortly after high school and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004, serving with the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines.
He had a three-month recovery and was discharged walking on at Walter Reed Medical Center in September 2005. This was due to hard work and extreme rehabilitation. Since then he has earned degrees and married his wife, Jennie. In the fall of 2016 Jennie was diagnosed with brain cancer but even with all the challenges they are optimistic about her recovery as well.
Both his recovery and her diagnosis have made life challenging at times as their current living situation was not accessible. There are days where he is wheelchair bound due to the pain of the prosthetic.
Homes for Troops along with the builder, Scott Martin Homes and many volunteers started construction on the accessible home on Creek Bottom Road shortly after the initial dedication at the Harrisville American Legion back in May 2018. On July 20, the outside was completed with new landscaping courtesy of community members and many volunteers.
To find out more about Homes for the Troops please visit www.hfotusa.org
Barkeyville’s Peach Fest, music food and fireworks!
The fifth-annual Peach Fest event set for this Saturday, Aug. 10th from 2 to 8:30pm at the Barkeyville Coffee House Church of God on Route 8 north at 5433 Pittsburgh Road.
Local musicians will perform from 2 to 6 p.m. with special guest “Abbey Road,” a Beatles tribute band.
There will be a balloon and face painting, vendors such as Kettle Corn, Kountry Katering, Sweet Jeanie’s, Amish Country Donuts, Tickle My Ribs and the famous Chambersburg Peaches.
Music and sound will be provided by Hanna and Williams Production and Sound. Fireworks will be provided by Kellner’s at dusk.
The event is outside, so bring a lawn chair. For more information, email barkeyvillepeachfest@yahoo.com.
