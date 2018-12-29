GROVE CITY – Grove City’s Guthrie Theatre will re-open in 2019 under new ownership.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to own a movie theater,” said Spencer T. Folmar.
The Clearfield native, who lives in Los Angeles and works as a film director and producer, is founder and president of Veritas Arts, a nonprofit that has taken over the downtown theater.
Folmar recently bought the property from the Thomas family. Eric Thomas and his wife Paula owned the 400-seat theater at 232 S. Broad St. for 17 years.
The Guthrie closed in mid-May after water damage was discovered on the roof and ceiling above the balcony.
Theater-goers have been on the lookout for updates about the building, and word spread quickly when the Guthrie made a Facebook announcement on Dec. 21 that Veritas Arts was named as the new owner.
The reaction was positive, with people posting comments of congratulations and relief that the theater will re-open.
“The timing is right,” Eric Thomas said, adding that he had been looking for a nonprofit to run the historic theater.
Folmar, 29, will be taking care of the necessary repairs, and he’ll be sprucing up the building in preparation for what he hopes to be a June opening.
“The community seems to be very supportive,” he said of the feedback so far.
The building has a lot of charm and beauty that he wants to maintain. He enjoyed quite a few movies at the Guthrie while he was a student at Grove City College, and he’s kept in touch with the Thomas family, which includes the three Thomas children – Olivia, Gracie and Ryan.
The Guthrie also showed one of Folmar’s films that he made while he was studying at GCC; he graduated in 2010 with a degree in communications studies. He also has a degree from New York University and has worked in corporate video production.
Eric Thomas and Folmar connected earlier this year regarding the theater’s temporary closure. Folmar learned that Thomas was looking for some “new energy” to keep the Guthrie going.
Folmar was interested in supporting the film industry further through Veritas Arts, which focuses on independent film distribution.
He appreciates old-fashioned theaters like the Guthrie, and he wants to put the building on the National Register of Historic Places. It opened in 1927, and he’s looking for grants to help with repairs.
Folmar is planning to put more focus on the Grove City arts scene, and he assures patrons that the theater will show new releases as well as independent films.
“It’s still gonna be a first-run movie theater,” he said.
He’d like to host some live performances – there’s a stage at the front of the theater – and he wants to use the space for other events when movies aren’t playing.
The Guthrie has hosted community functions, like Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and Olde Town Grove City events.
He expects ticket prices to remain the same, and he’ll soon be announcing a fundraiser to help with renovation costs.
Folmar will be making trips back to Grove City as the project moves forward.
He’s also working on “Shooting Heroin,” which was filmed in his hometown and takes a look at the opioid epidemic.
In September, he released “Warning Shot,” a thriller he produced that stars David Space, Bruce Dern, James Earl Jones, and Tammy Blanchard.
Folmar is excited to be part of Olde Town Grove City, and Thomas said he believes that the Guthrie is in good hands.
“This transition is a win for the community,” said Thomas, who works as a technical manager for NBC Sports.
The Guthrie got its start as a vaudeville theater, so Thomas is interested to see what Folmar does with live performances.
The Thomas family will help Veritas Arts get things moving along, and they are glad to see someone like Folmar take the reigns.
Gracie, 16, grew up with the theater, which she said was a special place for her group of friends. Her father recalled Gracie riding her scooter up and down the aisles.
Gracie and her siblings all worked there at one point, along with Ryan Thomas’ wife Loni, eight part-time employees, and managers Steve Campbell and Kim Nagel.
“It was kind of like a second home,” Gracie said.
Thomas said his family always felt like the caretakers of a community treasure, and they thank the patrons for their support over the years.
“It was always for them. It was always for the community,” Gracie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.