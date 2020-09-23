BRIEFLY
Council sets trick-or-treat hours for Oct. 31
GROVE CITY – Trick-or-treating in Grove City is set for 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, which is Saturday, Oct. 31.
Grove City borough council members confirmed the date and time at their Monday meeting, noting that surrounding communities are expected to follow that schedule.
That includes Harrisville and the townships of Pine, Liberty and Springfield.
Residents wishing to hand out candy are encouraged to turn on their porch lights, said Mayor Randy Riddle.
Participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, council member Scott Jaillet said.
Other Grove City Halloween events canceled this year
GROVE CITY – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Olde Town Grove City has decided to cancel its annual Merchant Trick-or-Treat, Olde Town representative Heather Baker announced at Monday’s borough council meeting.
That event, typically held toward the end of October, had costumed children going from door-to-door at Olde Town businesses.
The Halloween parade that is held downtown the same evening as Merchant Trick-or-Treat has also been canceled.
The parade is sponsored by the borough, and council members voted in favor of canceling the event.
