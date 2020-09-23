GROVE CITY – Grove City Area School District reminds families that all school meals are free for children ages 18 and under until Dec. 31.
This applies to every child who lives in the district, even if they do not attend Grove City schools.
Students attending in-person classes and participating in virtual learning are all eligible to receive the free meals, which are made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said Jennifer Reiser, the district’s director of food services.
For families that have already paid for meals for this school year, the food service department is working to make sure meals served from Aug. 31 and later will be reimbursed into the student’s account for future use.
If a refund is needed, a check will be sent after the school board approves bills at its next meeting, Reiser said.
Refund requests must be submitted in writing by sending the child’s name and ID number in an email to Reiser at jennifer.reiser@gcasdk12.org
Families must register for the to-go meals. Five breakfasts and five lunches can be picked up from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at Hillview Elementary School or the high school.
At Hillview, pull up to the tent near the main entrance. At the high school, pull up to the main entrance between the high school and Highland Primary Center.
Please have the student’s name and ID number, and remain in your vehicle with the trunk open.
Parents and guardians should have received a letter with more details about the program and how to register. More information can be found on the district’s website at www.grovecity.k12.pa.us or by calling Reiser at 724-458-7704.
Reiser thanks the school nutrition “superheroes” for their efforts to continue to provide food to the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
