GROVE CITY – Small business owners in Grove City are encouraged to apply for COVID-19 relief funds.
Council members on Monday agreed to submit an application for grant assistance from COVID-19 money that will be distributed through the Community Development Block Program.
The grants are designed to help small businesses that have suffered losses because of the pandemic, especially businesses that employ low-income individuals like restaurants, said Borough Manager Vance Oakes.
The borough is expecting to receive about $72,000. After administrative costs, there will be just over $60,000 available for businesses in Grove City.
“It would be nice to help small businesses,” Oakes said.
The borough could give $5,000 to $10,000 to each business that is eligible to receive the funds, he said.
The program is run by the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, which is hosting a virtual public hearing at 4 p.m. Monday, June 22.
The public can offer input during the hearing, Oakes said.
The hearing can be found online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/392688773
Attendees can also call in to the meeting by dialing 786-535-3211. The access code is 392-688-773.
The hearing will focus on COVID-19 grant allocations for Grove City, Greenville, Sharpsville and Pine Township, according to the planning commission website, mcrpc.com
That will be followed by a virtual COVID-19 grant hearing at 6:15 p.m. for Farrell.
For the Farrell hearing, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/445299269 or call 872-240-3311 and enter the access code 445-299-269.
Those unable to attend the hearings can submit written comments by July 7 and email them to cconti@mcrpc.com or mail them to: Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, 2491 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.
