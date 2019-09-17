State Sen. Michele Brooks has announced two grant opportunities for local groups and organizations.
• SCHOOL SAFETY – Funding is available for area schools and community groups to apply for more than $60 million in grants to help improve student safety and security and reduce community violence, according to a news release.
A total of $18.72 million will be distributed to all schools that submit a qualifying application, and an additional $33.78 million in grants will be awarded on a competitive basis.
Another $7.5 million will be awarded to improve community safety and reduce the risk of violence through projects that include mentoring and intervention for at-risk children and families; promoting communication between school entities and law enforcement; linking the community with local trauma support and behavioral health systems; and other programs designed to reduce community violence.
The application deadline is Nov. 4.
The School Safety and Security Grant Program was created by Brooks and her fellow lawmakers last year to provide grants to school districts, area vocational-technical schools, charter schools and private residential rehabilitative institutions for individualized projects to improve school safety.
“It has always been my priority to provide flexibility to school districts so they could use funding in a way that best meet their own specific needs,” Brooks said.
Grants can be used to hire school security officers, purchase security-related technology, complete safety and security assessments, implement violence prevention curricula, offer counseling services for students, and create other programs to protect students, staff and visitors.
The program was updated in June to include an emphasis on trauma-informed education and support services to help students who have experienced distressing events and life circumstances.
The grant program is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
More details about the program are available at the PCCD website: www.pccd.pa.gov
• VOLUNTEER FIRE AND AMBULANCE SERVICES – The second grant program is for volunteer fire and ambulance services. There are state grants to help fund their operations, Brooks said.
The online application period for the 2019-20 grant period began on Sept. 3 and will remain open through Oct. 18.
Grants from $2,500 to $15,000 will be awarded to eligible volunteer fire companies and volunteer ambulance services. Volunteer fire companies that also provide ambulance services are eligible to apply for both a fire company grant and a volunteer ambulance service grant.
The grants can be used to renovate or repair facilities and to repair or buy firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment. Funding may also be used toward debt or training.
Brooks said that the program’s eGrant application is intended to cut the red tape in the application and award process and make it easier for companies to apply. Program guidelines are available at www.osfc.state.pa.us
Online grant help is also available throughout the grant process by clicking on “Application Assistance.”
Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Oct. 18.
