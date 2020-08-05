GC's Riddle named 'Mayor of the Year'

GROVE CITY – Don’t just call him “Mr. Mayor” anymore. You can call Grove City’s Randy Riddle Mr. Mayor of the Year.
Representatives from the Association of the Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania made the announcement on July 20 and attended the monthly Grove City borough council meeting that evening.
They presented him the award, known as the Albert Montecalvo 2020 Mayor of the Year, and state Rep. Tim Bonner, R-8th District, presented Riddle a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Riddle was nominated on Jan. 30 by borough council. Member Mary Kay Mattocks wrote the letter for the association’s awards’ committee.
The committee reviews letters of recommendation, resumes, and information about community and government involvement.
This year, there were six highly qualified mayors nominated, and Riddle was chosen at the one who “most fulfilled the spirit” of the award, Borough Manager Vance Oakes said.
Riddle has served on council since 1996, and he’s been mayor since 2004. In 2019, he received the 36th annual Florence E. McKenzie Award from Grove City College for his efforts to promote the borough and college through his unpaid municipal post on his own time, according to a news release from the association.
He has been an integral part of several significant projects and programs for the development and revitalization of the borough. He has also been a great steward for maintaining a financially sound and sustainable city government, as well as supporting the police and fire departments.
Riddle was a founding member of the Grove City Revitalization Committee, which oversaw the efforts to renew downtown Grove City.
During his 24 years of elected public service, he has also served the Grove City Community Library board, Habitat for Humanity and the Mercer County Affordable Housing board.
He also serves his church, coached youth soccer and Little League, judges community competitions and hosts school field trips to teach children about local government in a fun, informative way.
As the Mercer County representative on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, he has had great networking opportunities with other mayors and council members throughout the state and is a well-respected leader in many state discussions promoting low taxes and local services.
He has also served as president of the Association of Mayors and is a current member of the executive board.
In 2011, Mayor Riddle established the PSAB Junior Council Program as part of borough council, and he advocates for other boroughs to promote youth participation in local government. This program is designed to give local government experience and instill the value of community service.
The mayor works closely with the chief of police to provide quality protection of the residents as well as to enforce the laws and ordinances of the state and borough.
The DARE program is part of that cooperative effort. He also established the “Coffee with a Cop” program to promote relationships between the officers and the community.
Mayor Anthony J. Court of Ellwood City borough said, “On behalf of myself, the executive board and the rest of the membership of the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania, congratulations on receiving the Mayor of the Year Award for 2020. Your hard work, service and dedication to not only Grove City, but the entire membership shows and this award is well deserved. Looking forward to working together in the near future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.