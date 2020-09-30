GROVE CITY – U.S. News’ annual college and university rankings identify Grove City College as one of the country’s best national liberal arts colleges.
The college is ranked 113 in the respected guide’s listing of National Liberal Arts Colleges, which emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. The “2021 Best Colleges” rankings cover more than 1,500 colleges and universities. Of particular note, GCC has advanced 28 spots in the past several years. View Grove City College’s profile at www.usnews.com.
The rankings are based on student outcomes, including retention and graduation rates, faculty qualifications, admissions data, institutional reputation and the quality of students based on test scores and class rank, all areas in which Grove City College excels.
U.S. News recognized the college’s Mechanical Engineering and Electrical and Computer Engineering programs among the top 100 nationally for undergraduate studies. At GCC, budding engineers are instructed by experts in the discipline, conduct research, complete senior capstone projects and often work in industry before graduation. Graduates of the ABET-accredited programs have a near-100%t placement rate in jobs or graduate school.
The college’s 80% four-year graduation rate is almost twice the national average and its sophomore-to-freshman retention rate, a key indicator of student satisfaction, stands at 88%. Nearly all of the college’s more than 150 full-time faculty members hold terminal degrees and a third of incoming freshmen are in the top 10% of their high school classes.
Separately, Grove City College is one of just three “hidden gems” in the state of Pennsylvania and a leading college nationally with tuition under $25,000 a year, according to College Raptor.
The rankings are part of the college planning platform’s Hidden Gems initiative, which helps students and families find “the best colleges at the best price” according to College Raptor.
Grove City College is identified on the website’s rundowns of Hidden Gems in the Mid East U.S. (which covers Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and the District of Columbia) and Hidden Gems with Tuition Under $25K.
To qualify as a “hidden gem,” a college must have undergraduate enrollment of fewer than 7,000 students, fewer than 5,000 applicants and an acceptance rate above 10 percent, according to College Raptor.
“This selection recognizes Grove City College as one of the best colleges in the country, based on a combination of factors, including retention rates, graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, endowment per student, selectivity, and other key metrics as reported via the National Center for Education Statistics for the most recently available enrollment year,” according to the website.
Grove City College holds the number two spot on College Raptor’s national list of Hidden Gems with Tuition Under $25K. With annual tuition of $18,930 for in- and out-of-state students, the college is the least expensive private school in the state of Pennsylvania.
