GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area United Way has surpassed its annual fundraising campaign goal.
They were aiming for $200,000 and collected just above that amount during seven months, said Amy Foley, executive director.
The United Way appreciates support from the community and the fact that people recognize the valuable contributions the organization provides to the area.
“Our commitment to the Grove City community is unwavering. We exist for the sole purpose of helping those in need throughout Grove City and making our community an even better place for all of us to call home,” she said.
The United Way typically hosts an awards luncheon and annual meeting each spring, but this year’s event has been postponed in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They’re planning to hold the event at a later date.
The event features a presentation on the United Way’s activities, and two awards that the organization gives to community members.
This year’s Community Service Award recipient is Grove City resident Dorothy McMillen. The Grove City Area School District received the Community Impact Award.
McMillen is the intake coordinator for the Christian Assistance Network in Grove City, and she’s been active with community and funeral dinners at East Main Presbyterian Church and the GFWC Grove City Woman’s Club.
United Way representatives delivered the news in person. She was so touched to be recognized for volunteer work that she enjoys, Foley said.
“She was shockingly, genuinely surprised,” she said.
The school district gives back to the community besides educating students.
“They do so many other things that they don’t have to do,” Foley said.
That includes allowing the United Way to kick off its annual campaign with a presentation to district staff and faculty; having students host Penny Wars to raise money for the United Way; having middle school Principal Larry Connelly take a pie to the face as a fundraiser; collaborating with the community for World Down Syndrome Day; creating murals for the YMCA through the Community Art Program; and hosting a Veterans Day event.
The United Way wants to help the community become stronger and healthier, Foley said, adding that they are still helping with the Food for Kids backpack program, and board members are assisting with student meal distribution at Grove City Area School District.
Other United Way business includes this year’s community investment grants, which have been awarded to these member agencies for specific projects or programs:
• AWARE, Brandi Montgomery House.
• Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County, Family Life Education Program.
• Christian Assistance Network, critical needs assistance.
• Community Counseling Center of Mercer County, mental health and drug and alcohol counseling.
• Girl Scouts Western PA, local Girl Scout programs.
• Grove City Community Food Pantry, food assistance to income-qualified individuals.
• Grove City Community Library, children’s and teen programming.
• Grove City Education Center for Adults, GED preparation.
• Grove City YMCA, after school program.
• Meals on Wheels, daily meal delivery to area elderly.
• Salvation Army Grove City Service Unit, emergency needs assistance.
For more information about the Grove City Area United Way, call 724-458-4527, email gcunitedway@zoominternet.net, or visit www.grovecityunitedway.org or “Grove City Area United Way” on Facebook. Donations can be sent to: Box 388, Grove City, PA 16127, or made online through the website.
