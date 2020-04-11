Grove City school board’s next meeting will be conducted remotely.
It’s set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the public can view the meeting through Zoom, a video conferencing platform.
In order to participate, visit the district’s website at www.grovecity.k12.pa.us and click on the link for Zoom, then follow the prompts to access the program.
People can also listen to the meeting by calling 1-646-558-8656, entering the meeting ID: 801690188, then the password: 415101.
Those who wish to speak during public comment are asked to make a request through a link on the homepage of the district’s website.
When the public comment part of the meeting starts, the speaker will be announced and given time to address the board.
The district’s website and social media accounts are updated on a regular basis with information about how COVID-19 is impacting Grove City schools.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that schools are closed for the remainder of this school year.
The district’s latest update, posted on Facebook, reviews topics including online instruction, the cancellation of standardized tests, how to contact the school and meal distribution.
The post says that the school year will not be extended, and that prom and graduation are postponed.
