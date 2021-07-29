GC Relay for Life is Saturday

GROVE CITY – Relay for Life of Grove City will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Grove City Memorial Park.
There are 16 teams with 145 participants, who have already raised $47,273.17. The goal is $56,000, according to Paris Weiland and Lori Boshaw, event co-chairs.
The event starts with opening ceremonies and the schedule includes bingo, themed laps, luminaria ceremony and closing ceremony.
Through Aug. 1, businesses and residents in the Grove City area are invited to help “paint the town purple” in support of the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.
Decorate your windows, front doors or buildings with purple to help raise awareness, and email some photos to laboshaw@hotmail.com
The photos will be posted on the Relay for Life Facebook page, where people will be able to “vote” for their favorite display.
The home and business with the most votes will receive special recognition and be presented with an award.
Purple bows are available for a donation to Relay for Life. Buckets to collect donations are also available.
Relay for Life of Grove City is sponsored by Forta, presenting sponsor, and Thomas Construction, platinum sponsor.
For more information, visit relayforlife.org/grovecitypa or “Relay for Life Grove City PA” on Facebook.
