GC pool opening this week

GROVE CITY – The Grove City Memorial Park swimming pool will open for the season on Friday, June 19.
The borough’s parks and recreation committee met on Thursday and agreed to move forward with the opening, said Tanya Pollard, borough secretary.
The concession stand will remain closed, but patrons will be allowed to bring in food.
Operating hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. daily. The pool will close for the season on Aug. 23.
Because the season has been shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be special pricing.
The cost is $3 a person per day or $65 for a family season pass, which must be presented at the pool. Patrons over 65 or under 2 are free.
The maximum occupancy is 125 people, and passes can be purchased at the pool house.
A pool supervisor or senior lifeguard will conduct swim tests to assign wristbands: swimmers with a red band must stay in the shallow end; yellow, middle and shallow sections; and blue, all areas of the pool including diving boards.
Other rules:
• Smoking, vaping and tobacco use is prohibited at the pool. Alcohol and drugs and those under the influence are prohibited throughout the entire park.
• Profane language or other improper conduct is grounds for expulsion from the pool or park.
• Children who are not toilet-trained must wear swim diapers and appropriate swimwear.
• Pets are not allowed in the pool area unless they are a service animal.
• Children under the age of 9 must be supervised at all times by a responsible person 13 or older.
• Bubble swimming aids provided by staff, water wings and puddle jumpers and are the only flotation devices allowed in the pool.
• If the pool is closed for more than one hour because of severe weather, a pool pass will be issued for another day’s use this year.
