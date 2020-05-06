New funding assistance is available for community development and affordable housing activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Tim Bonner, Pine Township, R-8th, announced on Monday that money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been awarded to Grove City borough and Pine Township.
“This funding is coming at a critical time for many of our residents and small businesses and I hope that it can help alleviate some of the burden that has been placed on them,” he said in a news release.
Grove City will receive $71,619, and Pine Township, $63,379.
A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act to provide immediate and direct relief to individuals struggling as a result of the COVID-19 global health pandemic.
The CARES Act includes supplemental allocations of Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A total of $5 billion has been made available under the Community Development Fund for prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus and $4 billion in Homeless Assistance Grants to aid individuals and families who are homeless and to prevent homelessness resulting from impacts created by the coronavirus.
These funds are being made available from HUD and released in three rounds. The state Department of Community and Economic Development received an appropriation of nearly $24.7 million in the first round for distribution, using its small cities entitlement allocation formula.
