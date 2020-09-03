GROVE CITY – Grove City Area School District is moving forward with fall sports that are sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Board members voted on Aug. 24 in favor of participating in the PIAA sports that the district typically offers.
Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch reported that he’ll be submitting a survey to PIAA to let the organization know about the district’s decision.
He thanked those who worked on a memorandum of understanding for fall sports.
If there are any changes brought on by COVID-19 restrictions, alternate programs will be implemented to help the student-athletes remain active, Finch said.
During public comment at the beginning of the meeting, the board heard from Carrie Martin, who has two sons in the school district.
They both play football and will be entering eighth and 12th grades.
The football program has been following all safety protocols including taking everyone’s temperature.
They’ve been working in small groups, and virtual workouts were held over the summer, Martin said.
The coaches and kids are dedicated to the safety of all players, and she said she was happy to hear that the PIAA recently decided to allow school districts to proceed with fall sports.
She encouraged board members to vote in favor of the measure, explaining how sports gives the students confidence and is good for their physical and mental development.
Several college coaches want to see her older son play football, and she hopes that spectators will be allowed, Martin added.
The PIAA has said that a ban on spectators remains in place.
Also at the meeting: Finch reported on a few back-to-school activities:
• Classes started on Aug. 31.
• Chromebooks have been distributed; several hundred students will be doing instruction from home.
• Meals will be available for those students to pick up at one of the schools, Finch said.
The board’s next meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 14. They will be virtual meetings, and connection information will be posted online at www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
