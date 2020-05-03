GROVE CITY – A Grove City man is accused of assaulting two patrolmen during an incident at his home.
Jeffery Keith Seelbaugh, 62, was charged Feb. 8 by Grove City police with resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and two counts of assault of law enforcement officer.
Charges were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing March 25 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen.
Seelbaugh’s common pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. May 26 with Judge Christopher J. St. John. He is free on bond.
Police were dispatched at 7:11 p.m. Feb, 7 to a home on Highland Avenue for a “violent male actor threatening suicide by cop,” according to court documents.
The dispatcher told police that a man and woman were hiding from the suspect in a bathroom.
Police entered the home through an unlocked door, and they could hear the suspect, later identified as Seelbaugh, screaming and yelling upstairs.
When police asked Seelbaugh to show his hands and have a seat, he ignored the commands, turned his back and reached for his waistband while walking toward the kitchen.
Police tried to grab Seelbaugh’s arm to detain him, but he pulled away and swung his fists.
Police took him down to the floor, where he continued to ignore verbal commands to put his hands behind his back.
Seelbaugh punched Patrolman Jesse DePietro in the neck, and Patrolman Jason Bennett fired his Taser weapon, which was ineffective.
Seelbaugh continued flailing, punching and grabbing the officers’ gear, and he kicked Bennett several times in the groin and chest.
Bennett discharged pepper spray in Seelbaugh’s face, and he and DePietro were eventually able to take him into custody.
