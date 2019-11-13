Forker Field surface to be replaced

GROVE CITY – Forker Field is getting an upgrade next year.
Grove City school board members on Monday agreed to replace the synthetic turf surface at the district’s football field.
FieldTurf will be completing the project between May and August; the base price is $410,015.27.
The maximum insurance warranty is eight years. The company will extend that by two years if they’re able to perform annual maintenance, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch said.
The funding will come out of the district’s capital reserves, and there is potential for the cost to come down.
School officials are considering relocating the pole vault and long jump equipment to either side of the goalposts, meaning there would be less turf in those areas, he said after the meeting.
The current surface has lasted a few years longer than the 10-year warranty, so it’s held up well.
The fill is uneven, the fibers are breaking down, and the seams are coming apart, Finch said.
The appearance will remain the same; that includes the logo and “Grove City” and “Eagles” lettering on the surface.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.