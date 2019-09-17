GROVE CITY – Food and fun are on the menu for one of Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce’s most popular fundraisers.
The sixth annual Foodie Fest will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Grove City Memorial Park on state Route 58 in the borough.
“It’s all about tasting new things,” said Beth Black, the chamber’s executive director.
Fourteen different vendors from local restaurants will set up their food offerings in the Highland Shelter, rain or shine.
Festival attendees will be eating in the Joseph D. Monteleone Picnic Shelter, where Treebeard Brown will perform.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for ages 3 to 12; and free for ages and under. Ticket holders will receive wristbands that must be worn in order to receive food.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the chamber office, 119 S. Broad St., Grove City, or at the event in the Highland Shelter.
Proceeds benefit the chamber to assist with operations and efforts to support the business community.
“We want to support all of them because they’re ultimately supporting us,” Black said.
Vendors will be serving samples of pizza, sandwiches, appetizers, sweet treats, and more. Some vendors may offer coupons or other discounts for their businesses.
There will be several new vendors this year including Palatos and Cannon’s Chophouse. Both restaurants are owned by the same company and opened earlier this year near Grove City Premium Outlets in Springfield Township.
“They’re bringing fried green tomatoes, their specialty,” Black said of Cannon’s.
Ace Hardware will be serving its famous popcorn, and the chamber will be selling bottled water.
Based on attendance in previous years, she’s expecting about 500 people.
The Foodie Fest is a great way for many people to try a new dish and interact with community members. People love food, so it’s a fun experience that brings everyone together.
“People really come alive when it comes to food,” Black said.
Attendees can park in the large lot near the shelters, or at the high school parking lot. Handicap parking will be available in the area between the two shelters, which will otherwise be blocked off for vendors.
The event is sponsored by Armstrong, Farmers National Bank, Grove City Realty, and Mars Bank.
Black would also like to thank the vendors, Treebeard Brown, the borough of Grove City for use of the park, the high school for the extra parking, and Tri-County Industries Inc. for donations of garbage and recycling cans.
For more information about the Foodie Fest, call the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce at 724-458-6410.
