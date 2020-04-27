County Market and the Grove City Community Foundation are calling on community members to help raise money for the Grove City Community Food Pantry.
“Now more than ever we need to step up to help those in need. More people are out of work and struggling to provide for their loved ones than any time in my life,” said Dave Knopp, co-owner of the Pine Township grocery store.
Now through May 1, customers are asked to buy a $20 County Market gift card for food pantry clients.
For every $20 card purchased, County Market and the Grove City Foundation will each donate a $20 gift card to the food pantry.
For example, if a customer donates one $20 gift card, that means that the matching donation totals $60.
The food pantry will distribute the gift cards to those in need.
“Our goal is to receive $2,000 in gift card donations,” Knopp said.
That would mean a total of $6,000 worth of gift cards.
The donations can be dropped off at the customer service desk at the store, or at the food pantry, 114 S. Center St., Grove City, he said.
The food pantry is open for distribution 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday.
The food pantry has been seeing a rapid increase in the number of clients because of the surge in unemployment, said Jack Warner, food pantry board member.
The generous response organized by County Market and the foundation will augment the food pantry clients’ regular distribution and ease the burden of the sudden demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the gift cards, monetary donations can be made by visiting www.comm-foundation.org/impact-funds and selecting “Grove City Foundation.” When the donation is made, put “food pantry” in the “additional notes” section.
“Your support means that families will be fed,” Warner said.
Donations have already started coming in. Pine Township residents Lisa and Bill Pritchard donated $500 in memory of a friend who recently passed away, Knopp said.
The Pritchards have been looking for ways to give back to the community during this time.
Mrs. Pritchard’s business partner, Mary Jo Palmer, lost her husband Ed, and the food pantry fundraiser is a great opportunity to honor both of them and their contributions to the community, she said.
“What a wonderful and generous program. The Grove City Foundation and County Market are generous neighbors,” Mrs. Pritchard said.
