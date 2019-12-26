LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – Charges are pending against a contracted FedEx driver who is accused of tossing packages into a ditch along Horvath Road in Lackawannock Township instead of delivering them to customers in the Hermitage area.
State police say someone saw a man in a FedEx uniform about 2:30 p.m. Saturday throwing packages from a Penske rental truck. When the witness confronted the delivery driver, he replied that he would pick them up but then drove off without them.
The packages were recovered, taken to the state police barracks in Mercer and returned to FedEx for future delivery. Tracking numbers associated with the packages indicate that the driver marked them as delivered to customers’ porches before he discarded them along the roadway, state police said.
The truck driver has been identified as a contracted FedEx driver, and charges of theft and receiving stolen property will be filed pending a final tally of the value of the packages, police said.
State police did not identify the driver in a press release but said they know who he is.
