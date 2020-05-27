Farm market still on for 2020

GROVE CITY – This year’s Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market will include some preventative measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening the market for the 14th year in a row was a matter of “when” and not “if” because the market sells food and is held outside, said Ann Marie O’Rourke, Olde Town manager.
She’s been researching information from the state departments of health and agriculture as well as farmers and other markets to ensure the proper precautions will be taken.
“It can’t hurt to keep things safe,” she said.
Opening day is Thursday, June 4. It will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October in the parking lot at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in downtown Grove City, rain or shine.
The vendors will be spaced out and social distancing of 6 feet will be required. Vendors will be handling the produce in an effort to minimize exposure.
“Masks are encouraged but not required,” O’Rourke said.
In past years, the parking closed one hour before the market opened for the day. This year, that lot will be closed all day to make sure the space is clear for vendors when they come to set up.
The market sees a steady flow of customers, so she doesn’t think she’ll have to worry about the parking lot getting too crowded.
Vendors can still sign up to be part of the market, which is sponsored by AHN Grove City.
If pandemic restrictions are relaxed further, O’Rourke would like to add children’s activities and guest speakers to the market.
For more information, call 724-458-0301, or visit www.oldetowngrovecity.com or “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
