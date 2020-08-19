When Lillian Reynolds Reeher started sorting through a worn box of family letters dating back to the late 1800s, she knew she wanted to share the stories they tell.
The Pine Township woman recently published “Dear People,” a book that gives readers a look at life in western Pennsylvania through letters exchanged by members of the Bobbitt family.
Most of the letters were written by Reeher’s great aunt, Lida Bobbitt McCrory, to McCrory’s youngest sister Edna Bobbitt Reynolds, who was Reeher’s grandmother.
The title refers to the “Dear People” greeting that McCrory used in many of the letters.
“I write books so people can understand the message,” said Reeher, who has written multiple books about local history.
For this particular project, she hopes that it keeps her family’s stories alive for generations to come.
“I’m the only one who’s here,” she said, noting that she no longer has any relatives living in the Grove City area.
Reeher received the letters in 2019 from her cousin Robert Reynolds. The letters had been found at the home of their Aunt Mary, and when she passed away, Reynolds was the executor of the estate.
“There’s a whole shoebox full,” she said, having counted several hundred letters.
The book’s dedication reads: “For Aunt Mary, who left a paper trail for us to find our way safely home. All of us.”
Some of the letters are difficult to read because of their age, so sorting through all of them was like putting together a puzzle, but it was also cathartic, she said.
The letters describe things like births, deaths, illnesses, marriages, farming, sewing, church and even the neighbor getting steam heat in their home – topics that might not seem very intriguing to some at first.
But Reeher reminds people that letters were the main form of communication for all kinds of family news.
“They couldn’t call Edna when somebody died,” Reeher said.
McCrory, who lived on Liberty Street in Grove City at one point, and Edna Bobbitt Reynolds, wife of Robert Hood Reynolds, were two of 16 children born to Hester Alcorn Bobbitt and James William Bobbitt.
McCrory, born in Richland, Venango County, was the only one who did not have children, and Reeher writes that her great aunt’s legacy was these letters.
Edna Bobbitt Reynolds moved to Bucks County after getting married, and the other siblings lived in Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Reeher typed all of the letters for the book and kept McCrory’s errors and misspellings because changing those mistakes would change who she was.
“She said whatever came to her mind,” Reeher said.
Reeher has learned more about how the children had to raise their own money for school clothes, how devastating the flu pandemic of 1918 was, and the tent revivals that often came to town – she thinks her family was more interested in the food.
“I’m a sponge,” she said of soaking up the details and squeezing them onto paper.
A letter from McCrory dated Sept. 30. 1909, talks about how she had been eating six raw eggs and drinking a half gallon of milk a day to try to treat stomach problems.
A letter dated Dec. 12, 1909, from McCrory to Edna Bobbitt Reynolds mentions how she was getting ready for Christmas and that she missed her sister.
“I wish I could go to see you but I can’t at present. If I should be so lucky as to get a man with a flying machine I will just flap in like Darius Green,” she wrote.
Reeher doesn’t know why her grandmother kept all of the letters, but she is glad to have had the opportunity to preserve them.
“We would like to think she knew that in saving them, she was saving the stories of 16 brothers and sisters,” Reeher wrote at the end of the book.
She encourages others to take a closer look at similar items that their loved ones have left behind.
Family letters should be cherished, and she hopes other people take the time to organize and label family records.
“I feel like history repeats itself,” Reeher said, comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to the fly pandemic.
Some people complain about pandemic restrictions, but they should feel lucky to have modern medicine and instant communication, she said.
“Dear People” contains some sad stories of children and adults dying because of illnesses that are easily dealt with today.
“But those people were tough. We can be tough. We have the same genes,” she said.
The book can be purchased from the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, where Reeher is an active member. Proceeds help support the historical society.
Reeher and her husband Terry have three children and two grandchildren, and she’s already working on two more books.
“The Pineworth Story” looks at the time that Reeher spent living in an old home; she hopes it will be released this fall.
“Old Man Monkey Goat” tells the story of a shapeshifter, and it is expected to be available by Christmas.
