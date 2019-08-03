Jefferson Township Fair organizers promise another year of old-fashioned family fun.
“It’s something I looked forward to as a kid,” said Eric Watson, president of the fair board.
The 49th annual event will be held Tuesday through Aug. 10. Sunday and Monday are entry days for exhibits and vendors.
The fairgrounds at 7409 Lamor Road are in pretty good shape; th ey’ve been spared by the heavy rains that have plagued other parts of the county this summer, Watson said.
He’s been involved with helping plan the fair for about 13 years, and he considers it to be a small-town, traditional event with farm animals, agricultural activities, music, games, good food, and more.
“I think it’s worthwhile,” he said, adding that it’s a chance for area residents to get together and celebrate summer.
There are fees for the rides and grandstand events; rides are free for children ages 12 and under on Thursday.
Admission to walk around the fair is free thanks to the community.
“We have a tremendous amount of support from vendors and sponsors,” Watson said.
In recent years, the fair has also been partially funded by a machinery consignment sale held in the spring.
The most popular attractions at the fair are the tractor pulls, karaoke contest, and the food, which includes homemade meals.
“A lot of people like our sausage sandwiches,” he said, noting that they are made with a secret recipe.
This year’s fair features a few new additions. The Little Miss Jefferson Township Fair Pageant is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (rehearsal is 4 p.m. Sunday); the FMX/BMX Bike Show will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday; and people can vote for the baby photo contest entries.
“That’s turning out to be a big draw,” Watson said of the photo contest for kids under 5.
A few other new things have been added to the fairgrounds over the past few years – things people don’t always notice like more roads and driveways to improve parking, bleacher and seating upgrades, electrical work, and new siding on the buildings.
Severe weather may cancel or delay rides or grandstand events. Most of the fair events will continue if it rains.
“There are plenty of places to get out of the rain,” he said.
For more information about the fair, call Eric Watson at 724-301-2194, visit www.jeffersontwpfair.com, or check out “Jefferson Township Fair” on Facebook.”
Jefferson Township Fair
Tuesday, Aug. 6
• 5 p.m. – Fair and exhibit building open followed by the rides at 6 p.m.
• 7 p.m. – Firemen’s parade followed by children’s pedal pull and baked goods auction.
• 7:15 p.m. – Bingo.
• 7:30 p.m. – Garden tractor pulls.
• 8 p.m. – Cow pie bingo.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• 5 p.m. – Fair and exhibit building open followed by the rides at 6 p.m.
• 7 to 10 p.m. – Basement Band performs.
• 7:15 p.m. – Bingo.
• 8 p.m. – Cow pie bingo.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• 5 p.m. – Fair and exhibit building open followed by the rides at 6 p.m.; rides are free for ages 12 and under.
• 7 p.m. – Northwest Truck and Tractor Pull.
• 7 to 9 p.m. – Chuck Thorpe and Friends perform.
• 7:15 p.m. – Bingo.
Friday, Aug. 9
• 5 p.m. – Fair and exhibit building open followed by the rides at 6 p.m.; rides are free for ages 12 and under.
• 6 p.m. – Karaoke contest.
• 7 p.m. – Northwest Truck and Tractor Pull.
• 7:15 p.m. – Bingo.
Saturday, Aug. 10
• 9 a.m. – Horse show starts; and food booths open.
• 3 p.m. – Drag races.
• 5 p.m. – Exhibit building opens.
• 6 p.m. – Rides open; and karaoke finals are held.
• 6:30 p.m. – Wood carving auction.
• 7 p.m. – Northwest Truck and Tractor Pulls.
• 10 p.m. – Fireworks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.