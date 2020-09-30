MERCER – The case against a Lawrence County man charged with drug delivery resulting in death is proceeding.
Brandon O’Brien Bowers, 33, of Plain Grove Township, waived his appearance for a Tuesday morning arraignment before Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Daniel P. Wallace.
Bowers remains in Mercer County Jail for allegedly delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to Michael Robert Herndon, 33. Herndon overdosed July 13, 2019, at his Grove City home, police have said.
Bowers is charged with third-degree murder; drug delivery resulting in death; manufacture, delivery and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; involuntary manslaughter; reckless endangerment; and possession of a controlled substance.
He is represented by Stanley Tyrone Booker, a New Castle attorney.
