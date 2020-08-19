EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh-area woman was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle accident that closed a portion of U.S. Route 62 just west of Mercer for a couple hours Thursday.
Mercer County 911 was alerted to the accident at 6:26 a.m. near Bill McCandless Ford at 8368 Sharon-Mercer Road, East Lackawannock Township. The accident involved a tri-axle dump truck and passenger car, said Chief Bill Finley with East End Volunteer Fire Department, based in Mercer.
Finley said the truck driver appeared to be uninjured.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified the car’s driver as Soundarya Bhaskar, 24, of Monroeville, who died from blunt force trauma to her head and chest. Pennsylvania State Police was still investigating the accident but Libonati said Bhaskar’s car was traveling east and hit the truck’s rear.
“She died immediately,” Libonati said.
State police, East End Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service and the Mercer County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the accident, according to Mercer County 911.
PennDOT workers also responded to help direct traffic at the scene and established a detour from Maple Street to Bestwick Road, Finley said. The fire department cleared the scene at 8:14 a.m., although state police or PennDOT may have remained on-site afterward, according to Mercer County 911.
State police did not immediately provide information on the accident Thursday.
