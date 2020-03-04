GROVE CITY – Cinema Grille in Grove City is now fully operational.
The restaurant, which had a soft opening in mid-January, hosted a Lead Day Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday night.
It’s at 241 S. Broad St., which used to house Sweet Jeanie’s.
“It’s been a great six weeks,” said Manager Spencer T. Folmar.
Folmar’s company, SpenceTF LLC, bought the three-story building, which will eventually add features including a screening room, black box theater, and space for the arts.
He is also founder and president of Veritas Arts, which operates the Guthrie Theatre across the street at 232 S. Broad.
The special event had a “roaring 20s” theme plus included a steak dinner, drinks, jazz music by Morgan Marie and Co., dancing and a special movie-themed gift.
After the soft opening, Cinema Grille adjusted its menu based on which items are selling well. The restaurant uses a local butcher, and the steaks are great, Folmar said.
“Our fried fish on Fridays is really popular,” he said.
The menu, which is inspired by southern California cuisine, also includes daily specials, Sunday brunch, breakfast, appetizers, sandwiches, salads, poultry, soup, tacos and desserts, plus vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
Customer reviews on the restaurant’s Facebook page say that diners like the atmosphere, menu selection, portion sizes and staff.
A room separate from the dining area has been opened to accommodate overflow seating, and that space has also been used for private parties, banquets, parties and business meetings.
That side room will have a movie screen in the near future that will be operated by the Guthrie. The screen will eventually move up to the second floor, where offices and classes for visual and performing arts and acting will be located.
The third floor will host the black box theater, and there’s potential to add more screening rooms, Folmar said.
Cinema Grille is still finalizing the restaurant’s liquor license, and Folmar would like to open a speakeasy-style bar in the basement, where there used to be a bar years ago.
The whole building, which was constructed in 1906, will be known as “The Academy Building.”
There’s live music every weekend and upcoming dinner theaters, and the restaurant offers movie and dinner packages with the Guthrie, where patrons can have food delivered from Cinema Grille.
The restaurant also uses the DoorDash meal delivery service, and online reservations are accepted.
Cinema Grille’s hours are expected to be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 724-372-5246, visit eatcinema.com or check out “Cinema Grille” on Facebook.
