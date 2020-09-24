The Democratic nominees for Pennsylvania’s 16th congressional district and for the 8th District in the state House have scheduled several meet-and-greet events throughout Mercer County on Sept. 27.
Congressional candidate Kristy Gnibus and Phil Heasley, who is running for the House, will make these stops:
• 1 p.m. – Gnibus will be in Farrell in Veterans Square park, Spearman Avenue at Federal Street, across from the city building.
• 2 p.m. – Gnibus will be in West Middlesex at Main Street and Sharon Road near the traffic light.
• 3 p.m. – Gnibus will be in Hermitage at the gazebo in Rodney White Rodney White Park, behind the city building.
• 4 p.m. – Gnibus and Heasly will be in Grove City at the Joseph Monteleone Shelter in Grove City Memorial Park.
• 5 p.m. – Gnibus and Heasly will be in Stoneboro at Stoneboro Memorial Park, Maple and Franklin streets.
All are welcome to stop by and meet the candidates. The events are free. Masks are required, and attendees are expected to practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.