The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources has recognized several local state park employees for their hard work and dedication.
DCNR employees have gone above and beyond to further the goals of the agency, and they were honored by their peers and supervisors, according to a news release from DCNR.
These staff members contribute to critical daily duties, take the lead in emergencies, coordinate educational programming, launch online tools, and more.
The annual recognition awards highlight the individuals and teams driving those goals, said Cindy Adams Dunn, DCNR secretary.
“Our employees are enthusiastic, professional, and passionate, and I’m proud to lead such a strong, forward-thinking team,” she said.
More than 50 employees received awards from Dunn during a ceremony in the Rachel Carson State Office Building in Harrisburg.
The local honorees:
• Miranda Crotsley, the program coordinator at Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, received the Secretary’s Award, DCNR’s highest level of recognition.
It goes to employees who accomplish a singular, outstanding achievement that furthers the agency’s mission.
Crotsley has paved the way for new science-based and student-driven learning that includes hands-on research.
State park educators have had trouble engaging middle and high school students, and Crotsley has managed to get them involved with a number projects that benefit park resource management and conservation, along with college students.
Crotsley has been the program coordinator for Jennings since 2011 and said she loves her job because she is always learning something new.
“Every day is different,” she said.
She works with teachers on curriculum and resources and helps develop programs for the public, making sure to employ current trends and best practices.
Her role is rewarding, and she was honored to be recognized. She shares the award with her co-workers because she can’t do it alone.
“Everything we do here is such a team effort,” said Crotsley, who has also worked at Jennings as en educator, at Presque Isle as program coordinator, and in the central office in Harrisburg.
• Wil Taylor, the center manager at Jennings, also received an award from DCNR for his work with the prairie ecosystem team; his group received the Secretary’s Award.
The team works to improve the habitat for an endangered rattlesnake and other species of conservation concern.
They developed a biological assessment – an analysis of actions that may impact those species or their habitats.
Taylor was not available for comment, but Crotsley said that he’s been coordinating resource management efforts with outside agencies to protect prairies.
He has creative solutions, and is a great, forward-thinking manager who is doing important work.
“He pulls a lot of people in,” she said.
• Greg Patterson, a maintenance supervisor at Moraine State Park, Portersville, received the DCNR Outstanding Public Service Award, which goes to employees who show initiative and the ability to overcome unusual problems and adde responsibilities while maintaining a level of performance excellence.
Patterson continues to make improvements to the park’s workforce and facilities, and covers multiple positions when needed.
His ability to plan and organize are extremely impressive, and he is consistent in his work, displaying a calm, positive attitude and determined spirit, DCNR said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.