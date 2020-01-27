SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Pizza and tacos are on the menus at two new restaurants in Springfield Township.
Third Eye Pies opened on Jan. 17 in the Springfield Commons Plaza off of state Route 208 near Grove City Premium Outlets, soon to be followed by Independent Taco next door.
“The food’s fantastic,” Luke Michael said on Tuesday afternoon.
He was on his lunch break with Jonathan Graeser, who was visiting Third Eye Pies for the second time.
They selected their own toppings including banana peppers, bacon and pepperoni, placing their orders at the colorful counter.
“It’s like Subway for pizza,” Michael said of the setup.
Customers can order one of nine signature pizzas, or create their own using a variety of toppings and sauces.
There are also three different kinds of dough for the crust – original, broccoli-cheddar, and cauliflower, with the latter two being gluten-free.
One “fast fired” pizza takes about three minutes to cook using an oven that reaches 1,000 degrees, said Tim Seivers, co-owner.
He owns Third Eye Pies and Independent Taco along with his son, Jerrod Seivers, and Jerrod’s wife, Amber Seivers.
The Grove City family also operates The Holy Cow Burger in Slippery Rock, and Seivers Concessions, which sells lemonade, French fries, corn dogs and similar items at fairs, festivals and other events.
They decided to go with the “fast casual” concept, which is between the typical fast food establishment and a restaurant with table service.
They use fresh, quality ingredients with a low price point, and they’re in the process of franchising.
“These are our flagship stores,” Tim Seivers said.
Third Eye Pies is bright, fun and creative, and close to shopping and hotels, and it’s different than other pizza places in the area, Jerrod Seivers said.
The restaurant has an artistic theme with abstract colors, black and white designs, and menu items named for famous works of art and artists.
“Pizza is an art form,” Mrs. Seivers said, adding the restaurant’s name is a nod to one’s inner senses.
Some of the most popular signature pizzas are: Warhall, with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon and ranch; and Mona Liza, with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and sausage.
Each 12-inch pizza is cut into six slices and served on wooden boards shaped like an artist’s palette.
Salads, cheesy bread and drinks are also sold.
The restaurant has been running smoothly, and feedback is great, Jerrod Seivers said, thanking District Manager Cathy Yova, Metheny Contracting, and the creative team of Joel Urey and Randall Facemire.
Third Eye Pies is located at 225 Westside Square Drive, suite 101; Independent Taco is suite 103, and it’s expected to open to the public on Jan. 31.
The taco eatery will be similar to Chipotle; the customer can see the food as it’s being prepared, making their selections as they follow the employee down the counter.
There will be tacos, burritos, bowls, walking tacos for kids, rice and beans, pork rind nachos, fermented street fries, Mexican street corn, vegan and gluten-free options, and more.
The main ingredients will change to include fried tofu, marinated mushrooms, and pork, Jerrod Seivers said.
Hours for both restaurants will change seasonally. Third Eye Pies is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Independent Taco will have the same hours.
FOR more information, call 724-748-6464, visit www.thirdeyepies.com or check out the Facebook pages for both restaurants.
