CPA group honors Mocker as young leader

Ashley Mocker was named one of the 2019 Young Leader Award recipients by the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The award recognizes individuals under 40 who demonstrate a commitment and passion toward the accounting profession.
Mocker is a supervisor at McGill, Power, Bell & Associates in Grove City.
She serves on the PICPA Northwestern Chapter as the secretary/treasurer.
Mocker, who lives in Sharpsville, has over nine years of experience in the accounting/auditing field. At MPB, she specializes in providing accounting and auditing services to governmental and nonprofit organizations, including the preparation of nonprofit information returns.
She will be recognized this month at the 2019 PICPA Leadership Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.