COVID-19 test site opens at Pine Township Walmart

PINE TOWNSHIP – A drive-through COVID-19 testing site opened today in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 1566 W. Main St Ext., Pine Township.
The testing sites will test adults who meets CDC and state and local guidelines for who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19. The site is one of 19 new ones in north central Pennsylvania, supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. One also opened today at the New Castle Walmart in Union Township and another last week in Hermitage.
The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
Test-site details:
• The sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
• Individuals must be 18 years and older.
• Appointments are required and may be made through Quest’s MyQuest online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
• Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. The test site is not available to those who walk up and is not offered inside Walmart stores.
• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
• Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
• For questions regarding testing and appointments, call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, they should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
