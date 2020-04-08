COURTS
District Judge
William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Sana Chaudhri, 20, of Pittsburgh; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and having no rear lights on his vehicle waived to court.
Timothy Brian Croll, 52, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving and speeding waived to court.
Daniel J. Dellich Jr., 44, of Boyers; state police charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, held for court.
Brianna Lee Isles, 34, of Grove City; state police charges of drunken driving, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, speeding and careless driving waived to court.
Amber Renea Kastelic, 27, of Chicora; pleaded guilty to state police charge of disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey R. Kuhn, 52, of Slippery Rock; state police charge of drunken driving waived to court.
John David Pavlik, 18, of Clairton; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and lighting violation waived to court.
Shane Alexander Yates, 40, of Distant, Pa.; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to use safety belt waived to court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.