Grove City officials on Monday agreed to renew the borough’s lease agreement with the Grove City Airport.
The borough owns the airport at 40 Oakley Kelly Drive, Springfield Township, and the 10-year lease addresses management operations of the facility.
Borough Manager Vance Oakes and Timothy Bonner, borough solicitor, recently met with Doug Thomas, the current airport manager.
Thomas will be transferring management of the airport to Michael Baun, so Thomas will also have to approve the agreement, Bonner told council.
Bonner said lease highlights include:
• Monthly rent will remain at $1,000;
• A new corporate airplane hangar that will cost at least $1.75 million will be built by the end of this year;
• The borough is responsible for the asphalt outside of airport structures; and management is in charge of
• The utilities, mowing the grass, and removing snow and ice.
Airport management can’t sublet space at the airport unless there’s written approval from the borough, he said.
Also on Thursday, council members recognized two borough employees who are retiring from the public works department.
James Minner and Clifford Humphrey received proclamations from Mayor Randy Riddle.
Minner has worked with the borough since 1991 as a mechanic, and Humphrey started in 1979 as a laborer, then became an equipment operator, Oakes said.
Their shoes will be hard to fill, said Joel Bigley, council vice president.
In other business from Thursday’s meeting, council members:
• Adopted ordinance 1468, which vacates an alley between 509 and 513 Stewart Avenue. No one submitted comments or made objections during the public hearing held before Thursday’s council meeting, Oakes said.
• Agreed to sell the borough’s 2000 Ford Digger Derrick line truck for $15,050 to Duda Cable Construction.
• Adopted resolution 2020-02, which details the financing for the fire department’s new pumper truck.
• Adopted resolution 2020-03, which is a utility agreement with PennDOT.
The borough will move utilities this year on Liberty Street in preparation for PennDOT’s project in 2021 to widen the road. PennDOT will reimburse the borough for the utility relocation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.