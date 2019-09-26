GROVE CITY – A local nonprofit that raises money and awareness for adaptive sports is holding its first fundraiser.
Hope Through Sports has organized a cornhole tournament for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at MLH Distillery, 107 Breckenridge St., Unit 2, Grove City.
There will also be food sold by Norm’s Mule Train Smokers, drinks from the distillery, a meat raffle, and basket auction.
“The bags fly at 1 p.m.,” Allie Adams said.
Proceeds benefit Hope Through Sports and its efforts to support children and young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities who wish to participate in adaptive sports.
“The cost of adaptive sports equipment is very expensive, and we want to be sure anyone who would like to play can,” Adams said.
The Adams family of Grove City – husband and wife Allie and Chris and their daughters Kailyn, Brynn, Addie and Maddie – founded the organization earlier this year to help kids like Brynn.
The 10-year-old girl was diagnosed last fall with hereditary spastic paraparesis, a rare, progressive neurological disorder.
Brynn, who often uses crutches or a wheelchair to help get around and loves softball, has discovered adaptive sports like sled hockey through the Mighty Penguins.
This weekend’s fundraiser will help with equipment and travel costs and related items.
Cornhole teams can register until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday for $50 per team.
“We are hoping for a full bracket and have many signups already,” Adams said.
There will be cash prizes for first, second and third-place teams.
MLH will donate $1 for each beverage they sell. Admission to the event is free.
Tickets for the meat raffle are $10 each for a side of beef and side of pig. The winner’s name will be drawn at the tournament, but they don’t have to be present.
Two tickets for a Pittsburgh Penguins game will be raffled, and there are many great auction items, Adams said.
Hope Through Sports is still accepting donations for the auction.
The family and Hope Through Sports would like to thank: the Grove City wrestling coaches, who are helping with the tournament; MLH Distillery; those who donated to the auction; and everyone else who is helping with the event.
For more information or to register for the cornhole tournament, visit “Hope Through Sports” on Facebook.
To make a donation, call Allie Adams at 724-967-5788 or drop off items at Allie’s Sweet Tooth, 113 A N. Broad St., Grove City.
