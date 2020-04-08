MERCER – With the Mercer County Courthouse closed for most business, county residents participated by phone Thursday at the county commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Matt McConnell said the commissioners are trying to get more clarification on human resource laws relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this point in time, we are trying to operate as many offices as we can,” McConnell said. “At least one courtroom must be open and readily available for business. We will still be looking at different operations over time. We are trying to offer services remotely.”
Commissioners on Thursday said the issuance of that marriage licenses will be suspended indefinitely since the Clerk of Courts office is closed. Couples must obtain a license in person.
In other business, commissioners approved resolutions:
• Paying a total of $364,854.85 over three project periods to Pictometry International Corp., Rochester, N.Y., and to approve license and software agreement for aerial imagery services including ortho and oblique images, training, RapidAccess Disaster Response program, ChangeFinder and software services.
The projects will give the county the ability to chart property improvements for tax purposes. The cost will be paid from the Unconventional Gas Well Fund.
• Purchasing from Statewide Emergency Products Inc., Van Wert, Ohio, of after-market safety equipment including lights, consoles, mounts to outfit the 2020 Tahoe PPV as the command vehicle for public safety. Equipment purchase and estimated labor/installation costs total $7,695.00 to be paid from the Hazmat Fund.
• The separation from employment of Timothy Bonner as the solicitor for the recorder’s office.
• Hiring Ryan Bonner as solicitor for the recorder’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.