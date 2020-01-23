Comedy show to aid local families

GROVE CITY – The Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County is hoping to raise money with a few laughs.
The Funny Fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Guthrie Theatre, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the comedy show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets sales will benefit the programs and services that the agency offers like adoption, family based mental health services, family life education, mentoring, foster care, and day care, said Emily Swartz, public relations coordinator for the Children’s Aid Society.
“We plan on doing more fundraisers,” she said of events in 2020.
The Children’s Aid Society approached the Guthrie about hosting a comedy night, which is being organized with help from Slapstick Productions.
Swartz assisted the Guthrie with some projects while she was in college, so she was already familiar with the theater’s desire to help nonprofits.
The Guthrie has waived its venue fee, and the theater’s bar and concession stand will be open for the vent.
The comedy show will be hosted by Leslie Battle, who is known for “World Series of Comedy.” The headliner is John Knight, who has appeared on Showtime. They’ll also be joined by Kevin Whalen, who performs at improv clubs.
The show is recommended for ages 17 and up.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at slapsticksproductions.com or by calling Swartz at 724-662-4730, ext. 19.
Tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the event if there are still some left. Pay a $5 upgrade for a balcony seat.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and a basket auction with prizes including a car seat, wine and chocolate, meat and cheese, and restaurant gift cards, Swartz said.
Representatives from some of the agencies that the Children’s Aid Society works with will be in attendance.
“They really genuinely care about our mission,” she said.
Anyone wishing to donate auction items can call Swartz at the Children’s Aid Society.
And she reminds folks to be on the lookout for more details about the next fundraiser – a purse auction set for April 23 at the Park Inn by Radisson in Shenango Township.
For more information about the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County, call 724-662-4730, visit their Facebook page, or visit www.casmercer.org
