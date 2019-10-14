Closed golf course sells for less than $200,000

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – An area family that bought the former Greenville Country Club golf course has no immediate plans for the property.
The Adzima family bought most of the Greens of Greenfield course for $197,340 at auction on Sept. 25. The family owns White Rock Silica Sand Co., in Hempfield Township, Conneaut Lake Sand & Gravel in Conneaut, Pa., and Lakeland Aggregates near Meadville.
Terms call for the deal to be closed by the end of January, Adzima said.
“We don’t have any immediate plans for it yet,’’ said Troy Adzima, co-owner of the family companies. “At this point we really don’t know what we’re going to do with it.’’
But he said the family isn’t interested in turning the property back to a golf course.
“There’s probably no chance of that happening,’’ Adzima said.
The sale included mineral rights for the land.
For decades, the 18-hole course was owned and operated by Greenville Country Club. Weyers, a Virginia resident, bought the course and its clubhouse in 2007, renaming the course the Greens of Greenville. The course, believed to be more than a century old, was closed at the end of last year because it was difficult to make a profit, Weyers said.
The sale doesn’t include The Gallery Grille restaurant, which Weyers owns. The restaurant is in the golf course’s former clubhouse and will remain open.
The auction sale cost amounted to $1,430 an acre, well below the typical cost for unoccupied land in Mercer County, said Tyler Johnson, a broker with ERA Johnson Real Estate, which has a Hermitage office.
He said golf courses haven’t been doing well on the market.
“I’ve seen that golf courses haven’t been doing well in real estate,’’ Johnson said. “There’s an oversupply of them, and it seems like people can’t get much for them and can’t make any money operating them.’’
Another reason, Johnson said, is that the course is close to Greenville, which is designated as an economically distressed community under the state’s Act 47 program.
Adzima said he believes the family got a bargain for the land.
“That’s why we bought it,’’ he said.
