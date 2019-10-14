Voters can try out new county voting system
MERCER – Mercer County Bureau of Elections has scheduled three public sessions for voters to practice on the new paper ballot voting system that will be deployed in November:
• Oct. 15 – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Greenville Senior Service Center, 45 Alan Ave. (in Riverside Park).
• Oct. 16 – 5 to 7 p.m., Mercer County Courthouse Assembly Room.
• Oct. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon, Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage.
The system will also be set up daily for public use in the Bureau of Elections at the courthouse, except when demonstrations or poll worker training are scheduled. Visitors should call ahead at 724-662-7542 to ensure availability.
