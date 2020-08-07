KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Franklin
Registration is open for all students in Franklin Area School District for the 2020-21 school year.
Registration packets are available on the district website at fasd.k12.pa.us and at the district office.
Copies of a birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency must accompany the registration packet.
Registration packets with the required documents can be dropped off in the lock box outside the district office, or an appointment can be made to deliver them in person.
Packets must be completed before Aug. 27. Info: Call 814-432-2121, extension 1101.
Also, all registered kindergarten students and students yet to register are asked to come to the high school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 or 12 for registration and screening.
Enter the cafeteria doors at the high school. Parking will be available behind the building.
To register for a date and time slot, call Chris Romanowski at 814-432-2121, option 2.
