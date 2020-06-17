GROVE CITY – An Olde Town Grove City restaurant that opened briefly earlier this year will not be reopening.
The Cinema Grille, 241 S. Broad St., had a soft opening in mid-January, and a grand opening on Feb. 29.
The restaurant closed in mid-March when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions took effect, and they had been hoping to reopen once the government shutdown was lifted, according to a recent Facebook post.
They cited economic hardship and the current instability of the restaurant business, and said it’s possible that they will reopen someday.
The staff at Cinema Grille thanked everyone for their support while the restaurant was open.
“We are sad not to have the opportunity to serve the wonderful community of Grove City,” they wrote.
The restaurant served items including steak, seafood, breakfast and more – inspired by southern California cuisine.
The building is owned by SpenceTF LLC, which is headed up by Spencer T. Folmar, president and founder of Veritas Arts.
Veritas Arts is a nonprofit that runs the Guthrie Theatre across the street from Cinema Grille, which was previously home to Sweet Jeanie’s.
Future plans for the building had included a screening room operated by the Guthrie, and space dedicated to a black-box theater and performing arts classes.
