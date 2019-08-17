HUBBARD, Ohio – Corner House Christian Church sponsors an Active Shooter Civilian Response Training for all organizations and the public, presented by Hubbard Police Department, from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at the church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard.
ALICE – Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate – provides preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event. ALICE Training option-based tactics have become the accepted response, versus the traditional “lockdown only” .
ALICE Training Institute was established by a former police officer. Fifteen years later, ALICE training continues to be the leading active shooter response program in the country due to the Police/LE community.
Lockdown was the standard active shooter response method for many years, but almost every police officer in America has had a conversation similar to this with their children: “If you ever see someone with a gun other than mommy, daddy or a police officer, you need to run fast.”
Police officers know the volatile dangers of any aggressive intruder and active shooter event. These attacks can happen unexpectedly and produce devastating outcomes within a few short minutes making even the fastest law enforcement response-time futile.
For Information, call the church at 330-534-4665.
