Church offers collection shed for clothing donations

HARRISVILLE – Barkeyville Church of God in Harrisville now serves as a clothing collection site.
They have partnered with St. Pauly Textile Inc., which works with nonprofit organizations to set up drop-off sheds for used clothing.
The sheds are designed to give community members a clean and well-monitored place to donate gently used clothes.
The donations are sent to people in need in 44 countries including the United States.
The church receives funding for the donations, which can be also be distributed locally.
St. Pauly Textile Inc. collects more than 120,000 pounds of clothing every day. In 2017, the company was able to help keep over 20 million articles of clothing out of landfills.
Requested items include clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, drapes, linens, pillowcases and stuffed animals.
Please place the items in a plastic bag to protect them against dirt and the elements.
There is a small box on the shed with receipts to help donors submit a tax deduction.
Barkeyville Church of God is at 5433 Pittsburgh Road. For more information, call the church at 814-786-7187.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.