HERMITAGE – In keeping with its non-partisan mission of encouraging an informed electorate, the League of Women Voters of Mercer County is sponsoring a candidates forum for those running for Mercer County commissioner and common pleas judge.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Hickory VFW Normandy Banquet Center, 5550 E. State St. (Route 62), Hermitage.
Expected to attend are judicial candidates Ronald Amrhein, Margaret Lucas and Tedd Nesbit and commissioner candidates Scott Boyd, Matt McConnell, Timothy McGonigle and Robert D. Multari. Each will give opening and closing statements and respond to questions from the league.
Time permitting, written questions from the audience may be answered.
The forum is free and open to the public.
